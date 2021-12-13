‘Access to Market Intelligence, Trade Information Critical to Intra-Africa Trade’

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Compass Global Limited, Mrs. Tokunbo Chiedu, has said that access to market intelligence, finance, trade information, and market requirements are vital to deepen intra-Africa trade among small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Chiedu, who stated this in a statement in Lagos, said that this was important to foster new business opportunities, through business linkages and engagements.

According to her, these factors were critical as the region approaches the the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The CEO said that the company’s Female Leaders and Entrepreneurs Conference (FLEC), which held in Ghana in November, addressed issues of trade and AfCFTA, corporate governance, and access to finance and financial planning.

She said that the event showcased success stories of innovative African brands, while focusing on lessons learnt, thought leadership, and building resilience in the post pandemic era.

Chiedu noted that the company had tagged FLEC 2022, ‘The year of resilience’, saying that it would provide more support to empower SMEs across all sectors.

According to her, FLEC is designed to provide our audience with experiential learning, and powerful tools; a means through which to promote personal or organisational empowerment. She said that the company would continue to work with other strategic and regional partners to showcase Africa’s brightest minds. Chiedu disclosed that FLEC would move to Kenya and other key markets in 2022.

