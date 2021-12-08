NALDA Urges Investors, Farmers to Embrace Wheat Production

Engages 400 youths in Gombe

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Lands Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, has urged investors and farmers especially youths to embrace wheat production in order to earn a living income from the commodity value chain.

He said the move would help the country cut down on annual wheat importation which is valued at about $1 billion.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of 2021 dry season wheat production in Dogon Ruwa community of Kaltungo Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State, the NALDA boss, added that local wheat cultivation would help to realise President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to consume what is produce locally.

He said investors should key into the commodity value chain for more profitability.

Ikonne said, “I use this opportunity to call on investors to begin to invest on wheat production as money is being made available NALDA will be positioning itself in providing water infrastructure in assisting in irrigation system as we go into massive wheat production in the country.”

He said domestic wheat consumption is currently over six million metric tonnes annually, adding that the country producing only about 1.1 per cent of what is consume.

However, he said Gombe had the natural potentials to become one of the leading producers of the commodity in the country.

Hr said, “We will need additional sites in terms of land provision. This community that have provided the land are the immediate beneficiaries as we provide them the herbicides, pesticides, pumping machines, seeds, technical support.

He further encouraged the youths to be more productive and make money from wheat production.

He said, “It is a lucrative business and the federal government is positioned to support the farmers in the area of wheat production. NALDA will be seeking more land donations from this community so that we will engage more youths.”

He also said that the authority would also launch the NALDA’s Market for Vegetable initiative in the state before the end of February 2022.

He commended the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for his commitment towards achieving Buhari’s vision of achieving food security, engaging youths and reducing unemployment.

The governor, on his part, commended NALDA for the wheat project and several other programmes currently being undertaken by the authority to boost employment generation in the state.

He said, “This groundbreaking ceremony is part of the commitment of both the federal and state governments under President Muhammadu Buhari and my humble self as the state governor towards boosting the agricultural sector and ensuring food security in the country.

“On this, NALDA is following President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate in making agriculture attractive to our youths to see agriculture as a business and a means of livelihood in order to attain economic prosperity.

“The dry season wheat production is in line with ongoing efforts to bridge the national deficit in wheat production in the country so as to reduce importation.”

He also promised support for all ongoing projects of NALDA as they will benefit Gombe people and boost agriculture.

