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By James Nwachukwu

As predicted, the Abia State Presidential Campaign Council flag off held at Umuahia Township Stadium on Monday, November 16, 2026 was a success. Yet success is a word too small for what transpired. What transpired in Umuahia was history, succinctly put. It was spectacular, electric and unforgettable.

Even before the dawn of the day, Umuahia, the Abia State capital was already awake. And the roads got busy even earlier than usual. By 8am, the roads leading to the Stadium, the venue of the event suddenly became a carnival of colours. The green, white, blue colours, and the proud broom colours of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had become commonplace, adoring the streets. Music blared from loudspeakers from within. Women in their colourful wrappers danced. Youths in customized and branded shirts chanted “Tinubu, Tinubu, Tinubu”. Drivers honked in excitement. Traders abandoned their shops to join the moving crowd. Hawkers, of course, made brisk business. Umuahia was awake.

The crowd was massive and enthusiastic. It was the people celebrating their own. The stadium filled to capacity hours before the programme even started. The stands were packed, fully packed. The field was packed, barely a foothold. The VIP pavilion was packed. Groups marched along the edge of the field, displaying their flags and banners, defying the scorching sun. The atmosphere was charged and colourful. The weather was very clement. The air was thick with joy, hope and unity. Drummers drummed. The live band led by a popular gospel artist, Mr. Felix Ndukwe, sang gloriously. Dancers danced. Masquerades and mascots thrilled the crowd. The famous Ohafia War dance was on full display. It was, for me, a festival of democracy.

People came from far and near, across the 17 LGAs of Abia State, and emptied themselves in Umuahia. Of course, APC as a party fielded candidates from the nooks and crannies of the State and so, Aba came with its full force. Ohafia came with its warriors. Bende came with its youths, women and elders. Isiala Ngwa North and South came in their numbers. Ukwa East and West came. Ikwuano, Umuahia North and South, Umunneochi, Isuikwuato, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Osisioma and Arochukwu gathered. No LGA was left behind. No senatorial district was also left out. They all queued behind their respective candidates at all levels in the 2027 general elections. To say the least, Abia emptied itself into Umuahia.

There was a gridlock at the entrance, depicting the high turnout, showing acceptability of the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abia. For several minutes, human traffic built, jamming every entrance. But it was a beautiful gridlock, a gridlock of love and acceptance. The one that signposted that Abia has indeed embraced the APC.

Then came the moment that shook the stadium. The stadium roared unusually at the entrance of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the leader of the party in Abia, as his convoy snaked into the arena. The roar was different. It was louder and deeper. It was the roar of a people welcoming their leader and son, their pride. As his convoy rolled in, the entire stadium stood up. Thousands of hands went up in the air. Beautiful chants of “Deputy Speaker” rented the air. The drums went wild. The music played louder. The leader and member representing Bende Federal Constituency of the State had arrived.

He did not rush past the crowd. He stood in his open vehicle, waving, smiling, shaking hands, acknowledging every section. He moved slowly through the stretch, from one end of the stadium to the other, greeting and acknowledging cheers from the crowd of men, youths and women in strong admiration of their presence and support for President Tinubu and the APC. The crowd responded with even louder cheers, surging forward to greet and shake hands with him. It was like a triumphant entry, the entry of a general returning home to his troops.

Before coming to the stadium event, the Deputy Speaker had performed another historic duty. It was the commissioning of the Abia State Presidential Campaign Council office in the heart of Umuahia. The office, beautifully branded and strategically located, was unveiled amidst jubilation. It was a symbol that the campaign is not just an event, but also a structure. A structure that will drive the Tinubu message to every polling unit, ward and home in Abia.

Back in the stadium, the event had gotten underway. Speaker after speaker pledged their support for President Tinubu and his reelection bid. From the State Chairman of APC, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, to the Managing Director of the South East Development Commission, Mr. Mike Okoye, down to Rt. Hon. Cosmos Ndukwe who spoke for Abia North, Chief Henry Ikoh for Abia Central, Rt. Hon. Emeka Stanley for Abia South, Hon. Blessing Nwagba for the Women and Chimamkpam for the youths, the message of renewed hope permeated. Every speaker had the same message, which is that Abia is for Tinubu and Tinubu is for Abia. All the APC candidates in the elections had an opportunity to speak through their representative as they filed out in their numbers.

The National Welfare Secretary of APC, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa, the National Vice Chairman, South East, Dr. Ijeoma Arudiogbu and the APC South East Women Leader, Dr Oby Ajih, also lent their voices. The message was the same.

The immediate past Minister of State for Labour and candidate for Isuikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency of the State, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejiocha, while speaking said that the crowd in Abia and their support for the President were unprecedented.

Chief Eric Opah, the governorship candidate also laid it bare. He said the turnout demonstrated Tinubu’s acceptability in Abia and the commitment of the people to re-elect him. Similarly, the National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, represented by the Deputy National Chairman South, Dr. Benjamin Obi Nwoye, agreed that with the massive support, Abia is APC.

In his extemporaneous brief speech that drew roars of approval and applause, the Deputy Speaker who is also the Deputy Director General South, declared that APC has come to stay in Abia. He reminded the crowd of President Tinubu love for the Southeast, his bold reforms, and his determination to rebuild Nigeria. Kalu assured President Tinubu of at least 75 percent of the votes in the general elections. He said that the President has given birth to sons and daughters in Abia that will mobilize for his victory, traversing the length and breadth of the State to preach the gospel of the Renewed Hope Agenda. Kalu also assured the people that the reforms of the federal government seen as though earlier, have started producing positive results.

He said: “In the last 3 years, Mr. President chose a tough route. He chose a tough road. The tough path came with the reform. The reform came with its pain and I want to tell you that today we have gone from reform to the time of prosperity. We have gone from shedding tears to the point of commencing our laughter. It is in the moment of this pain that a lot of new developments have been given birth to. And they listed it here today that the pain, like the pain of a pregnant woman after nine months delivers a bundle of joy. We are now in our moment of joy. How many projects shall we count? Is it the work in the south East region in terms of roads or Forex? We are traders in the south East, and often times in the past years, we found it difficult to project into the future with regards to our business calculations. When we import our containers, the dollar will be so epileptic that when the goods arrive here, we will be selling at a loss but today, this President has considered us and has stabilized our currency that we can now make our projection for our trade and it will be as projected. That is the President we are talking about. We are talking about the President that has stopped the ASUU strike. We have forgotten that not too long ago, the universities would close down from time to time and our children will come home because of strike. There is no more strike. Thank you President Tinubu.”

Kalu was not done chronicling the legacies of President Tinubu in the South East.

“Before now, our children would not go to school because there is no money but now NELFUND is solving the problem. We can go on and on. The tax reform has brought stability in our fiscal policy. Thanks to Mr. President. Our reasons for voting for you are many. I want to say thank you to Mr. President for remembering the South East and our pain after the war. A man who did not wait any day longer in office to fulfill the promises made to Ndi Igbo, through the South East Development Commission (SEDC). We will not stop saying thank you to you, Sir.

“We want to thank you for what you are doing about stopping insecurity in our country, the effort you are making, the increase in the number of those who are recruited in the military and in the police, the funding that has increased from what it used to be to what it is now. Our own is to say thank you to you. And one of the best ways we are going to say thank you to you is to vote for you, come January 16”, he said.

Prior to now, some quarters had made jest of the party and their paltry membership. But they were still living in the past when the party struggled to have about 5,000,000 members. Since coming on board as the Deputy Speaker, Kalu has worked assiduously to grow the party from 5,000 to now 162,000 membership, still counting. At the stadium, Kalu said APC is now fully on the ground.

“They were boasting before now, saying there was no APC in Abia State. The members here are all APC. Those people who are going about spreading lies that we don’t have APC in Abia State, this is just a small film show. This event was put together in one week. I charge you on the 7th of December, we are going to be hitting Aba Enyimba Stadium and then, the people of Abia State will see the number of APC and our strength in Abia State”, he said.

Kalu also begged on President Tinubu to visit Abia.

“Mr. President, you have given birth to sons and daughters in Abia. Nobody will make you a beggar. We are mobilizing. We are not sleeping. We are going from house to house, village to village, community to community. We are not playing our politics in Abuja. Mr President, our daddy, see yourself today what we have showcased within 7 days. By the time, we are supported and we prepare more, on the 7th, we want to encourage to wave your decision not to be in Abia State since you have already chosen Enugu State for the region. If there is time, please, consider coming to Aba to see the number of those who are supporting you. The numbers you have in Abia will give you the votes you are looking for”, Kalu said.

This is the first time such a massive crowd from an opposition party will fill the stadium in a ruling state. Let that sink in. In a state controlled by another party, the opposition filled the stadium to overflowing. That has never happened before in Abia. It is revolutionary. Legendary. Unprecedented. And it can only be possible with an aggressive and goal-oriented.

To many Abians especially supporters of APC, the Monday event was not just flag-off but a victory march. A march that will end in resounding victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Indeed, the rich attendance proved that Abia has heeded the call of the Deputy Speaker to vote for President Tinubu in 2027. But until the President is eventually declared winner, the Deputy Speaker said Abia APC will not stop working. The must be reason he announced a donation of 100 buses to the Campaign Council to help reach everywhere with the renewed hope message.

*Nwachukwu, a social analyst and commentator writes from Umuahia, Abia State capital