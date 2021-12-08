DataPro Rating Watch Digital Platform now Live

DataPro, the technology-driven credit rating agency has made live its rating watch digital platform.

DataProin a statement said the development happened on Friday, December 3, 2021.

This, it stated, followed the launch of the digital platform during its recent highly successful webinar on Credit Rating Imperatives for Issuers and Investors jointly organised with the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIN).

According to the chief rating officer of the agency, Mr. Oladele Adeoye, the Rating Watch Digital Platform is expected to assist capital market stakeholders including regulators, institutional investors, and other professionals in decision making and data gathering.

The company’s Client Services Manager, Mr. Kehinde Rasheed, in the statement, described the rating platform as a web dashboard available on the company’s website that affords the members of the public a glance at the rating highlights of the corporate entities, bonds, funds, commercial paper, and sub-nationals.

He explained further that the platform also provides the rating trends of entities and instruments that have been rated by the company over a given period.

“In its forward-looking approach, at deepening the debt market in Nigeria lately, DataPro has intensified efforts in promoting the value proposition of credit rating agencies at driving market efficiency.

“It is expected that with more socialisation of the Nigerian public about the tremendous investment opportunities within the regulated capital market, the urge to patronise ponzi scheme and other illegal investment avenues will be greatly curtailed,” The statement said.

