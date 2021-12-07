Rohr’s Contract, a Taboo, Says Paul Bassey

*Insists type of contract signed delaying sack of the German

Duro Ikhazuagbe

More facts have emerged on why the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been unable to dispense with the services of Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr despite overwhelming support from Nigerian football stakeholders.

A Member of the Technical Committee of the NFF, Elder Paul Bassey revealed yesterday on Brila FM that with barely weeks to the start of the AFCON in Cameroon, Super Eagles were not sure of who is leading them to tournament. He said that the federation may not be able to sack Rohr because of the type of contract he was offered.

“I don’t have the details of Gernot Rohr’s contract as a member of the Technical Committee (of the NFF).

“When people talk about the payoff of Rohr’s contract, I hardly offer my opinion. The contract is a taboo. Maybe this is me. Other members might have different opinion,” observed former CAF Media Committee member.

The respected Chairman of Akwa United FC believes the NFF got boxed in because of the type of contract entered into with the German gaffer.

“We have put ourselves in a situation where sacking Rohr will be very difficult. He has met his target and the situation is tough. Rohr might just go to Nations Cup and reach the semi final,” observed Bassey

Contrary to general opinion that the Technical Committee of the NFF have the power to override some of the decisions of the Coach, Bassey: “We don’t have the power people think that we have. We can not change the decisions of the coach,” he said as a matter of fact.

He denied any knowledge of attending any meeting where Rohr’s sack matter was tabled.

“Not to the best of my knowledge. I never sat with any committee. The Executive Committee of the NFF must have met. If the Technical Committee met, I wasn’t part of it or invited for such. You know that we have individual views on Gernot Rohr as the head coach of the Super Eagles.”

The NFF’s Technical Committee headed by Alh. Ahmed Fresh Yusuf as chairman was inaugurated in May, 2021 with Chief Felix Anyasi-Agwu as vice chairman.

Other members of the Committee include; Elder Paul Bassey, Alh Aminu Balele Kurfi, Barrister Isaac Danladi, Dahiru Sadi, Victor Ikpeba, and Mutiu Adepoju. Technical Director of the federation, Austin Eguavoen is the Secretary.

