Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors Inaugurate Alumni

Steve Aya

The Senior Partner at Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN, has described the relationship between the firm and its staff as that of a united family that always stays together no matter the distance, differences and the various shades of opinion.

He made this remark while lunching the firm’s alumni, during the firm’s annual end of year dinner party, which took place at the Landmark Events Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The learned Senior Advocate traced the history of the law firm since its inception in 1947, and said that it had produced some of the nation’s brilliant Lawyers and Judges.

“Since its inception in 1947 by our Founding Partner, Honourable Justice Chike Idigbe JSC of blessed memory, we have had some of the most brilliant legal minds pass through the Firm.

“We have produced a Judge of the Federal High Court, Magistrates, Senior Advocates of Nigeria and executive in-house counsel.

We have also trained Lawyers who have gone out to become Senior Associates and Partners in their own firms, and all thriving”. he added

Idigbe further said that the decision to start the Alumni was based on the desire to have a more collaborative experience, because the Punuka family stays together united no matter what, stressing that they all benefit from each other.

Several awards were given to deserving members of staff, such as the long service award, the best staff of the year etc. The promotion of deserving members of staff, particularly that of new Partners, was also announced at the occasion.

The dinner party was attended by both former and present staff, and their guests.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

