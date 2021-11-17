Don Tasks Govt to Establish Dance Hubs to Boost Revenue Generation

Hammed Shittu

A professor of Dance Studies at the Performing Arts Department in the Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin, Jeleel Olasunkanmi Ojuade has tasked government at all levels to establish dance hubs at different strata of the societies in order to boost revenue generation in the country.

He said that, the development will also serve as tourists and training centres for the people.

Ojuade, President, Association of Dance Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria (ADSPON) made the submission in Ilorin over the weekend when he delivered 208th Inaugural lecture of the University of Ilorin held at the Main Auditorium of the university.

The theme of the inaugural lecture is entitled, “Dance is Life, Life is Dance: A Cyclical Nature of Man on Earth”.

He said that, “by the time the government at all levels put this in place, a lot of revenue will accrued from this outing and this will complement the government efforts to meet the needs of the people in the area of provision of social services to the people”.

The university don who is also a Festac ‘77 Child Dancer noted that, “Dancing is not to be seen as a fun but it should be tapped to generate funds that would assist the government to add more values to the populace”.

He also stressed the need to take advantage of the health benefits accrued to dancing to stay healthy through regular dance activities which will; improve the condition of human heart and lungs; increase aerobic fitness; improve music tone and strength; gives one better coordination, agility and flexibility.

He also urged government at various levels to ensure the documentation of cultural dances through the establishment of documentation centres

Ojuade opined that, “Let us desist from debasing our dance culture. It has been flagrantly reduced to campaign activities or pleasurable act. ‘our dances represent our life’ and deserves better treatment”

He also stressed the need for dance experts and practitioners to be accorded diplomatic treatment in order to reduce stress in procuring travelling documents

Ojuade said, ” There is the need for research funding in the areas of dance studies and practice.

“Efforts should be made to further organize international festivals, performances, exhibition where our dances can be showcased.

Ojuade also urged the federal government to reconsider the separation of the Federal Ministry of Culture and Tourism from being merged with another entity.

He pointed out that, it would be plausible to create a tripod stand involving traditional institutions and the academia and such partnership would enhance the preservation of our culture including the dance

He also urged the Federal Ministry of Education and other organ agencies to reconsider the teaching and study of history, culture, museum and monuments as part of the curriculum.

He maintained that, “a society devoid of history is on the verge of collapse. And this lecture serves as a wake-up call to the agencies of Culture to act as ‘store-house’ and ably document African Arts and Culture in order to be able ‘train the trainers’ in the Diaspora based on ‘authentic documentations.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

