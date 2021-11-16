Hosting of NAFEST Will Bring Cultural Rebirth to Ekiti, Say Monarchs

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has said the hosting right granted the state for the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) would help in bringing the required cultural rebirth in the state.

The annual festival kicked off in Ekiti State on November 12, 2021, with 4,000 contingents drawn from the 36 states in Ekiti to participate in the cultural jamboree.

The traditional council commended the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for placing high premium on arts, culture and tourism development, saying hosting of NAFEST would further expose the state talents, culture and tourism potential to the world.

The council in a statement entitled: ‘NAFEST, a Catalyst to Cultural Renaissance’, and signed yesterday by its Chairman, the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon, in Isan-Ekiti, said the fiesta enjoyed the overwhelming support of all traditional rulers in the state.

Oba Adejuwon added that his members, as custodians of culture and tradition, were optimistic to receive over 4,000 contingents that would visit the state in respect of the annual festival to display their talents in the competition that has attracted national and global respect.

The monarch applauded Fayemi for not neglecting the arts, culture and tourism sector, saying this has further amplified the fact that the governor is a true and committed all-round transformational leader .

The monarch said: “The council is glad to see Ekiti State play host to over 4,000 contingents that will visit our dear state to explore our potentialities in this sector and also compete in a manner that would reinforce our bond of unity as Nigerians and strengthen respect for our cultural diversity as a people.

“Plurality of culture is money, if well harnessed, NAFEST coming to Ekiti will not only be beneficial in the realm of competition alone, but would add value to our hospitality, tourism and arts businesses that the competitors are here to explore.

“All over the world, cultural fiesta of this nature helps in building the economy of individuals and government, and we know that Ekiti will not be an exemption in this regard.

“The Obas, as unwavering custodians of tradition, will fully support the state government to make a success of the weeklong cultural carnival.

“We also appeal to our security agencies to redouble their efforts and beam searchlights in areas considered as security threats, so that the contingents can have a rewarding stay in Ekiti State and return to their destinations without glitches.”

