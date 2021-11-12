Lafarge Africa Announces N16.1bn Interim Dividend

Kayode Tokede

Lafarge Africa Plc has announced an interim dividend of N16.1billion with a pay-out of N1 per 50 Kobo ordinary shares for nine months ended September 30th, 2021.

This dividend to be paid out of the pioneer profits, will be made to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on November 10th, 2021.

CEO of Lafarge Africa, Khaled El Dokani, in as statement said: “We are pleased to announce the payment of an interim dividend to our esteemed shareholders. This reiterates our commitment to ensure that we continuously deliver value to all our stakeholders.

“Our 9-month performance showed significant improvement, with net sales of +21.9per cent, recurring EBIT of +17.1per cent and net income of +43.3per cent, compared to nine months 2020 results.

“We are equally pleased with the progress we are making on sustainability; our use of affordable clean energy and agro-ecology footprint are in accordance with our net zero pledge journey.

“We extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to all our stakeholders for their continued support.”

The interim payment date is November 19th, 2021 and will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 10th November, 2021, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

The company had reported 43.3 per cent increase in profit to N40.39billion in nine months ended September 30, 2021 as against N28.2billion reported in nine months of 2020.

