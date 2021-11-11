Total Energies, IDB to Collaborate with Nigeria to Grow Economy

Deji Elumoye in Paris, France

Total Energies and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) on Thursday expressed their readiness to collaborate with Nigeria to grow the nation’s economy.

The assurance was given during separate meetings the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the multinational firm and the bank had with President Muhammadu Buhari at his Four Seasons Hotel ahead of the three-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF) which begins Thursday (today).

The Chief Executive Officer of Total Energies, Patrick Pouyanne, who led a top management team of the oil conglomerate to the meeting, said Total was ready to increase its participation in Nigeria’s oil sector especially with the recent signing of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) into law by President Buhari.

On his part, the new President of Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasser, said the bank will continue to help fund infrastructural development of the country as the need arises.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; his Communications and Digital Economy counterpart, Dr Isa Pantami; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mele Kyari, joined President Buhari to receive the two chief executives.

The president is expected to deliver an address later on Thursday at the opening of the Paris Peace Forum (PPF) holding at Grande Halle de la Villette, which is being attended by many world leaders.

Details later…

