2022 Osun Governorship Election: Will Aregbesola Support Oyetola?

By kayode Alfred

There is no helping it: politics is not for the faint of heart. As one prominent public figure recently expressed, many who die in the name of politicians have only their ignorance to blame. Even so, it is fine to watch the tournament from a distance, plotting graphs about who will support who and who will not. The forthcoming gubernatorial election in Osun State is a case in point. Will the immediate past governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola support his successor, the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola? That is the question on many lips.

Generally, the idea of gubernatorial succession is one of the greatest strengths of democracy. This is not the case in many Nigerian states. Aregbesola and Oyetola are a case in point. They are the latest pair of immediate past and incumbent allegedly prepared to go all out and send the other out of commission. And this is only the latest—not the only—in South-west Nigeria.

The alleged tango between Aregbesola and Oyetola has been going on for a long time. However, ahead of the gubernatorial elections that are less than a year away, tensions are rising. Folks are saying that even though both of them ride under the canopy of the All Progressives Congress (APC), they have carved out camps for themselves.

The camp loyal to Aregbesola seems to believe that their boss has become something of a political apostle and godfather, able to confer governorship on whoever he chooses. The camp loyal to Oyetola seems to believe that this is not the case, Oyetola does not need Aregbesola’s anointing and the return ticket is practically in the pocket of their liege.

Besides these issues, there is still the matter of who is getting in the same bed with you, ‘the friend of my enemy is my enemy’, and so on. All these seem to indicate that Aregbesola will not stand behind Oyetola as the latter tries for a second term in office. This is assuming that Oyetola would take a knee to request assistance.

Overall, the consensus is that Aregbesola will not be supporting Oyetola. Then again, stranger things have happened.

