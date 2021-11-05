D’banj Announced as Keynote Speaker at AMBS 2021

Vanessa Obioha

The International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has announced musician and entrepreneur D’banj as the keynote speaker of AFRIMA Music Business Summit (AMBS).

The summit is one of the key features of the platform leading the awards night. It serves as an avenue for African music creatives to discuss the business of music.

This year, the focus will be on ‘Monetising Music in Africa’, and will feature three panel sessions that will plumb ‘Building a Cult: The Magic of Music Marketing’, ‘The Music Industry Goes Online’, and ‘Modern Technologies and Music Struggles’.

The music conference is scheduled for November 19 and will take place at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

