Defection: I Won’t Resign, Says Anambra Dep Gov

Lists conditions given to APC before defection

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, who recently dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said he will not resign from his position.

Okeke who spoke to journalists in his office at the Anambra State Government House said he left because he was unjustly treated by his principal, and that he was totally sidelined in the party.

He said he had heard some members of his former party asking him to resign to avoid impeachment, but he stated that he holds a joint ticket with the governor, and will never contemplate resignation.

“I have heard people asking me to resign, but I will never resign. The decision I made to join the APC is in my interest, the interest of my family and also in the best interest of members of my constituency, Njikoka, who I represent.

“I have people who have advised me that the position I hold is not for me alone, but for the people of my constituency, so I represent them.

“I was elected on the same ticket with the governor of Anambra State, and I did not beg him to choose me as his running mate for a second term, it was he who came to me and said I will run with him for a second term and we won.”

Speaking on allegations that he was lured with huge sums of money to join the APC, Okeke said the allegation was false, but stated that he gave three conditions to leaders of the party, and that two had been met.

“I was already thinking of joining the APC after my tenure as deputy governor, but when APC people came to me and I told them so, they said it was better for me to join now, as I could add to their victory. I gave them three conditions and they accepted.”

He listed the three conditions as; defecting before President Muhammadu Buhari, a bullet proof vehicle and a federal appointment after his tenure as deputy governor, which he said was the only pending condition.

Speaking on the chances of APC in next Saturday’s election, Okeke said the chances of the party are high, and that its candidate too has a greater chance of winning the election, while describing him as the best option for the state.

“I have sat and talked with Andy Uba. He has listening ears, and a good heart. Being a governor is not about having chains of degrees, but one who is ready to assemble a good team, and also ready to listen to them, and I know that is where Andy is better than all of them,” Okeke said.

