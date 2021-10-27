WHIMSICAL LARGESSE FOR TEACHERS

The special package for teachers in face of present difficulties is curious

Apparently to encourage Nigerians to take up career in teaching, the federal government announced during the recent World Teachers Day that those studying education in public universities would be paid N75,000 stipends every semester. Similarly, students of colleges of education are also billed to receive N50,000 per semester. But like a similar package announced for teachers during last year’s commemoration day, many have described the current incentives as a populist idea that may not be implemented.

To be sure, teachers need all the encouragement they can get to take their work seriously. In societies that value quality education, high premium is placed on teachers as they are well-remunerated. In Nigeria, the reverse is the case. Many take to teaching for want of anything else to do. It is a job of last resort. They are poorly paid and hardly regarded in the society. Yet these are people who shape the future of the nation and beyond. “Only great teachers can produce excellent people and students that will make the future of our country great,” said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu. “A positive or negative influence of teachers on any child will have effect on that child. Therefore, the federal government is ensuring access to quality education”.

However, the new welfare package announced for teachers by the federal government is being viewed with cynicism. The National Association of Parents-Teachers Association (NAPTAN) has rejected the offer outright, arguing that the proposed amount to the students is higher than the minimum wage which many states have not been able to implement. “Is the federal government aware that the number of students studying education-related courses is in multiple thousands?”, asked NAPTAN publicity secretary, Ekundayo Ademola. “Also, after being paid in school, do we have job placements waiting for them?”

The same cynicism greeted last October’s special salary package and other pecks for teachers, including the increase of their years of service from 35 to 40, and retirement age from 60-65 years. While the rationale of attracting quality teachers to the classrooms is good, the federal government did not plan where the funds to implement the programme would come from. The states and local governments that own these schools were not even consulted before this major policy decision. Yet it is a burden many are ill-prepared to bear.

For one, many of the states are highly indebted and many are increasingly finding it difficult to even pay teachers the minimum wage of N30,000 agreed upon years ago. The states have been agitating for a review of the revenue allocation formula to pick up their mounting bills. Besides, the elongation of service year from 60 to 65 years in the face of mass graduate unemployment of teachers and others is misplaced.

Even worse, education is on the concurrent list, which makes it mandatory for states to be brought into the picture, but the federal government did not consider it important. “The clamour for a new revenue formula by states has not received any attention by the federal government despite the obvious need for the review,” said Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike. “They are rather imposing a new financial burden on the states without consulting them.” Ironically, one year after the federal government’s pledge, the special package is yet to be implemented even in its 104 Unity Schools.

Last week, the secretary and chief executive of Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Josiah Ajiboye, said the implementation of the new salary package will commence in January 2022. We urge the federal government to desist from announcing cynical decisions it has neither the power nor the resources to implement. Populist pronouncements at a time like this is not a responsible way to offer leadership.

