Ingressive For Good Announces Abeng as New Co-founder

Ugo Aliogo

Branding and communications expert, Blessing Abeng, has been appointed as the new co-founder of Ingressive For Good (I4G), an edtech nonprofit dedicated to increasing the earning power of African youth by empowering them with tech skills, jobs and resources.

A Statement by the group said Abeng joins the existing co-founders, Maya Horgan Famodu and co-founder/COO, Sean Burrowes, even as she continues to occupy her previous position as the director of communications.

The statement also noted that Abeng previously led growth as the CMO and Cofounder of Disha, a digital tech product recently acquired by a top-tier African fintech firm, where she grew users by more than 2,000%.

The statement further explained that as co-founder, she brings an extensive knowledge of the African entrepreneurship landscape, start-up marketing strategy, an industry-defining experience leading and training young entrepreneurs across the continent, and a commitment to organic business growth.

According to the statement, “In the past year, Ingressive For Good has trained up to 70,000 Pan-African youths in technical skills, grown a community of over 80,000 young people, and deployed 5,000 unlimited Coursera accounts.

“The foundation also completed a 3,000-member tech training cohort with 80% employment after graduation, awarded over $46,500 in scholarships, sponsored 1,000 women to learn product management and design and provided computer science scholarships, laptops and data across Nigeria.

Her experience working with reputable brands such as Seedstars, Facebook, Diageo, Heritage Bank, African Alliance, Dark and Lovely (Nigeria and Africa), Bolt, GSK, QuickCheck, Startup Grind and more have impacted her role in building a global brand like Ingressive for Good.”

The Cofounder, Ingressive, Sean Burrowes, said: “Both her personal and the I4G brand benefit from her visibly consistent dedication to the growth of African youth in many different capacities. Her integrity, grit, and determination make her an individual that I now only enjoy working with but respect as a person. We are so glad to have her as one of our co-founders. Transforming lives is at the core of everything Blessing does. I have found Blessing to be one of the most passionate people I have ever met when it comes to improving the lives of African youth, fighting for reduced inequalities, better living conditions, and better work opportunities for young people, especially women.”

The statement revealed that due to Abeng’s passion about female empowerment, she created and led the idea to improve the lives of young African women by granting them access to tech training they could not afford.

The statement added: “This significantly boosted the participation of women in I4G’s programs, including #1000WomenInX. This was launched with the #1000WomenInDesign program, an impactful women-led programme tailored towards empowering 1000 women with design skills and eventually careers in partnership with Geneza School of Design.

“Beyond growth, Abeng also has unique experience building sustainable communities, having built a personal community of over 40,000 creators, and a community of 80,000 tech enthusiasts at Ingressive for good.”

