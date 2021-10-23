Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, OPSN, Others Mourn NECA’S Director General

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and leaders of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) were among those who sent in their condolence messages during the commendation service of the late Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr. Timothy Osuolale Olawale.

Olawale died on active national service while attending a meeting in Abuja on October 1, 2021. The commendation service was held at the NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Osinbajo, in a condolence message that was read during the commendation service on Thursday asked God to strengthen those Olawale left behind.

He quoted from the Bible that “a man’s gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men,” and said that Olawale’s skill and technical abilities “brought him before the leaders of our great country as he championed causes such as job creation, which is a major plank for poverty reduction in Nigeria.”

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the commendation service by the Director General of Lagos State Pension Commission, Mr. Babalola Obilana, said that he was saddened by the death of Olawale.

He said: “The news of his death was most shocking because of its suddenness and the fact that it happened when he was on national service. On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I offer sincere condolences to his family, especially his wife and children and members of the NECA family.”

The President of NECA, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, described the sudden passing away of Olawale as a very sad moment for NECA, adding that he steered the affairs of the association with utmost commitment and professionalism since his appointment as the director general of NECA in 2019 until his sudden passing away.

Adeniyi said: “No one worked harder than him. He was a bridge builder, a seasoned administrator, an industrial relation expert who has made immense contributions to national development that cannot be forgotten so easily. His active participation in the enthronement of social dialogue, decent work, promotion of industrial harmony, and his contribution during the negotiation for minimum wage were all of note.

“You will agree with me that this is a very sad time for us as an association. We will definitely miss him for his professionalism, commitment to duty and above all his deep sense of humour.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Director General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadri, who delivered the condolence message of the OPSN, expressed sadness over the death of Olawale.

Ajayi-Kadri said that until his unfortunate death, Olawale headed the operational activities of the OPSN with efficiency. “We recall the professionalism he brought to bear to the coordination of our activities. He brought harmony, synergy and consensus. We will remember him for his depth of analysis. We will surely miss his keen mind and calm disposition. Goodbye to you, our dear brother and colleague. May the Lord give us the fortitude to bear his unexpected departure.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the National Pension Commission, Dr. Oyindasola Oluremi Oni, described Olawale as a warm, respectable and decent gentleman who attended to his duties in a friendly and modest approach.

Oni said: “His contributions to issues were principled, valuable and constructive. NECA should be proud of the character he projected.”

Olawale was born on July 19, 1965. He studied Psychology at the University of Ibadan and had a Masters Degree in Industrial and Labour Relation from the University of Lagos. He earned his Ph.D in Public Administration from London Bridge Business School.

