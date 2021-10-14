Bauchi Gov Preaches Harmony, Peaceful Coexistence between Christians, Muslims

Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has emphasised the need for tolerance, peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship between Muslims and Christians in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

He also disclosed that he came from a family with adherents of both faiths, and so that’s why he is striving to strike a balance in his dealings with the two religious divides.

According to him, both religions have contributed immensely in one way or another to him becoming the state governor, submitting that both Muslims and Christians voted for him massively in the 2019 general election.

The governor, who spoke at a dinner organised by the Christian community in the state to mark his 63rd birthday, described himself as a perfectionist, and declared that two of his brothers, Reverend Father Dal and Bappah Mohammed, one late and the other now bedridden, played significant roles in ensuring that he attained the position he now occupies in the society.

While assuring the Christian community that he would not let them down, the Mohammed called on the people of the state to remain as one family, irrespective of their religious affiliation.

According to him, “I want to do more; we hardly sleep because we want to work. But you have to give the allowance that we are all the same, so let us collapse into one family of humanity.

“Every Muslim knows that this world is for everybody, you are only different when you go to the hereafter-may be on the judgment day. But God has given us everything. He pledged to give this world to everyone, irrespective of faith. So, we should not deceive ourselves.”

The governor assured the people that his administration was working hard to ensure that Bauchi State becomes prosperous even with the little resources at its disposal.

He said: “We are putting the state on the threshold of prosperity, and we are doing it with the little resources we have, because it is not how much you have, but how well you use small resources to impact positively on the growth and development of your immediate community or state.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the Christian community in the state for feting him, adding that he was also appreciative of the Muslim community and Ulamas, who had earlier feted him.

He then hinted that he might contest the 2023 presidency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stating that a contact group to gauge the pulse of members of his party on his presidential ambition had so far visited 14 states in the country.

Mohammed said the response from the states so far visited by the contact team was not only positive but also very encouraging and motivating, stressing that: “My contact group as to whether or not I will run for the presidency has already covered 14 states.”

He further disclosed that he was surprised by the encomiums poured on him by a leader in one of the Southern states yet to be visited by his contact team who declared that he (Mohammed) had the ability to rule the country if Nigerians give him the opportunity.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr. Abraham Damina Dimeus, commended the governor for trying to be fair and just in his dealings with adherents of the two religions since he came on board in 2019.

The CAN chairman added that the Christian community has not had it as good as it is now in the Mohammed-led administration, stressing however that more can still be done.

While congratulating the Governor on his 63rd birthday, Dimeus called for a sober reflection in order to be able to correct mistakes of the past in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Bible.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

