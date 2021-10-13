North Central PDP Stakesholders Endorse Iyorchia Ayu for National Chair

Northern caucus meet today

By Chuks Okocha

Ahead of today’s meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northern Caucus to choose a consensus national chairman, the stakeholders of North Central Zone (consisting of Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue states and the Federal Capital Territory)unanimously adopted former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu as their consensus candidate for the position of national chairman.

The North central stakeholders meeting held Tuesday at Benue State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja commenced late in the night and lasted for fours hours.

It was gathered that party stakeholders from the zone prevailed on aspirants from the zone to step down for one another and allow a single candidate to emerge from the North Central zone.

The following have been mentioned as vying for the position of PDP National Chairman from North Central zone: Former Senate President David Mark, former Senate President Ayu Iyorchia, former Minister of information,l Professor Jerry Gana, former Kogi State governor Ibrahim Idris and former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu.

It was leant that after hours of deliberations among party stakeholders from North Central, the stakeholders adopted former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu.

At the meeting were former Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki, Mark and Ayu.

Others present at the meeting were former Governor Idris, PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed; and Board of Trustees members.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Governor Samuel Ortom said, “This is stakeholders meeting of North Central PDP in continuation of finding consensus candidates for the national chairmanship of the party.

“Looking for someone with the capacity, with the commitment, love and passion for our party. We met here for several hours.

“Amongst the five persons that were contesting, the leadership of our party from North Central, we unanimously agreed to sponsor former Senate President Dr Iyorchia Ayu to be national chairman of our party from the north central.

“There was no voting, we all agreed that he is the right person for this job at this time. Tomorrow (today) the northern stakeholders of our PDP are going to meet. So he will be presented to the northern caucus of the party. I think that by the grace of God they will also accept him,” Ortom stated.

He also said that other zones were free to send their nominations.

