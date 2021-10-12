2021 ACJL Amendment Signed into Law by Sanwo-Olu

Steve Aya

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assented to the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law (ACJL) of Lagos State, 2021. The new law is aimed at further strengthening the justice system, and to checkmate incidence of Police harassment of innocent citizens in the State.

Accordingly, it is now an Offence for the Police and other security agencies to parade suspects in Lagos State, now that this law has been signed into law

The ACJL was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and it was amended in 2011, to ensure the Fundamental Rights of suspects and persons that come into contact with the justice system, as enshrined in the Constitution, are protected.

The new amended law will promote the rights of victims and suspects, as well as address the issue of delay in the Administration of Criminal Justice in the State.

According to the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, key innovative provisions have been introduced as amendments to the Law.

He stated that the provisions include conducting criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform, powers of Chief Magistrate to visit Police Stations, prohibition of media parade of suspects, and compensation to victims of crime.

There are also protective measures for victims and witnesses, as well as the Establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee, to monitor the implementation of this Law.

The Attorney-General revealed that the Ministry would collaborate with stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice, to ensure the provisions of the law are enforced. He emphasised that the amended law reinforces the commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu to the promotion of law and order, protection of rights of citizens, decongestion of our Correctional Facilities, and ensure a crime-free society in Lagos State.

