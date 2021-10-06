Sanwo-Olu Signs Administration of Criminal Justice Amendment Law

•Seeks private sector partnership for smart city project

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on September 30th, 2021, assented to the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law (ACJL) of Lagos State, 2021.

The signing of the ACJL was disclosed in a statement yesterday, that was signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

The ACJL was first passed in Lagos State in 2007, and amended in 2011 (more than 10 years ago) to ensure the fundamental rights of suspects and persons that come in contact with the justice system, as enshrined in the constitution are protected.

“In a bid to further strengthen the justice system, promote the rights of victims and suspects as well as address the issue of delay in the administration of criminal justice in Lagos State, key innovative provisions have been introduced as amendments to the law.

“The provisions include conducting criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform, powers of Chief Magistrate to visit police stations, prohibition of media parade of suspects, compensation to victims of crime, protective measures for victims and witnesses as well as the establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor the implementation of this law,” it added.

According to the statement, the development further reinforced the commitment of Sanwo-Olu to the promotion of law and order, protection of rights of citizens, decongestion of the correctional facilities and ensure a crime-free society in Lagos State.

It noted that the Ministry of Justice through collaborative effort with stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice would ensure the provisions of the law are enforced.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu yesterday expressed the desire of the state government to collaborate with the private sector on his planned smart city project.

The governor also stated his administration’s commitment to greatly invest in technology, which according to him was critical to the development of the state and nation at large.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the 2021 stakeholders’ conference of Lagos State Infrastructure, Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), with the theme: ‘Lagos State Metro and Smart City Initiative: The Future of Technological Infrastructure”.

He said technology was crucial to the Lagos Smart City Project and therefore called on key stakeholders and the private sector to collaborate as partners with the state government to create a Lagos that works for all.

He said his government was committed to providing ease of doing business for investors to make life better for citizens as well as adequate security of lives and property in the State.

The governor hinted that the state would not hesitate to take a cue from Singapore and other countries that use modern technology for massive infrastructure development, while also collaborating with the private sector.

“If Lagos is to sustain its Centre of Excellence status in the country, vital infrastructural development is critical to achieving human capital development. The economic impact that infrastructure improvement has on nation building cannot be over-emphasised,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu during the conference also confirmed the acting General Manager of LASIMRA, Mrs. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, as substantive General Manager of the agency.

In his keynote address, Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, noted that in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, the state would leverage technology to provide infrastructure to boost the state economy, improve security, enhance efficient service delivery in all sectors and traffic management in a bid to achieve a Smart City and to make Lagos a 21st Century economy.

He said technology was relevant and significant to enhance economic growth and development of a state and the nation, noting that Lagos State has successfully adopted technology in implementing the six-pillar T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

In her remarks, Coker-Odusote, said with the support of the Sanwo-Olu-led government, LASIMRA was keen on making Lagos the fortress of digital enterprise, an urban hub for innovation and commerce as well as a fertile market for imperial investment.

She added: “In line with Mr. Governor’s T.H.E.M.E.S. Policy Agenda, repositioning Lagos State as a smart city is an integral aspect of this administration; with a well-designed roadmap, the administration has been working hard to improve the efficiency of services and eliminate redundancies in major sectors to promote an enabling environment for business, as well as residents.

“The administration’s plan to fully transform the state Metro/Smart City Project and make her economy 21st century compliant is fully on course.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyooye during plenary, said the state government was committed to the Smart City Project to reduce crime, increase investment among other things.

