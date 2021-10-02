Restructure Nigeria to Engender Peace, Says Ex-Gov Victor Attah

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

As Nigeria celebrated its 61st independence anniversary, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, yesterday called for restructuring of the country and power shift to the South for peace to reign in the nation.

Speaking on Arise News Channel Programme, Nigeria at 61, Attah called for a restructuring of the political system that would enable the zones to manage their resources and contribute to the center as was obtainable in the first republic.

He emphasised the need to allow for a power shift in order to engender peace in Nigeria.

Attah chided an unnamed Northern governor, who stated that retaining power in the North was no longer a matter of convention but covenant.

“People are asking for change, restructure Nigeria so we can have true federalism. Nigerians are not asking for something new, it is what has been practiced over the years which is true federalism, resource control.

“People have been shouting restructure and you don’t want to restructure and they will say no, we want to go. Nobody ever wants to remain in a union where he is not comfortable,” he said.

“Restructure Nigeria, get us back to where our founding fathers established. Without that, I really fear because those people who are asking for secession have reached elastic limits,” he warned.

