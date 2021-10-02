Gov Inuwa Applauds Dankwambo, Past Governors

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has paid glowing tribute to his immediate predecessor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo and other past governors for their contributions towards the development of the state.

He made the commendation during a special parade to celebrate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary and Gombe State’s 25th anniversary after its creation from Bauchi State in 1996.

According to him, the immediate past administration of Dankwambo made significant headways in providing critical infrastructure by expanding existing roads especially in the state capital and building new road networks in the local government areas of the state.

He said the administration had also encouraged and provided support for farming and commercial activities.

He particularly singled out education and health sectors as areas that received the attention of the past administration.

The governor also noted the contributions of the pioneer administrator of the state, Group Captain JI Orji (rtd), Col MI Bawa (late), Alhaji Abubakar Habu Hashidu (late) and Alhaji Muhammad Danjuma Goje for various infrastructural and social developments of the state.

He said, “looking back at our momentous journey as a state, it is with deep sense of pride and joy that I admonish us to ponder over our history with a view to appreciating the struggles, sacrifices and challenges that our leaders and founding fathers endured in order to actualise our collective dream of building a vibrant state at the centre of the north-east geopolitical zone of the country.”

Inuwa said his administration had continued with the development drive on assuming office in May 2019 by pursuing a rapid and wide-ranging development by addressing long-standing infrastructure deficits through aggressive spending on roads, hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Others he stated are schools, water projects, and urban renewal, adding that “We have sustained our commitment to promoting all-inclusive growth and development by redressing the neglect of rural communities and low-income neighbourhoods in the provision of dividends of democracy.”

He said, “We introduced and implemented bold public sector reforms such as the treasury single account and a strong fiscal responsibility regime, while ensuring the minimisation of overhead costs.

“We also established the Bureau for Public Service Reforms and introduced the biometric standardisation of civil servants to tackle the ghost worker syndrome and improve performance, among other reforms.

“Throughout the world, development is and has always been a work-in-progress. In Gombe State, we can proudly say that the work of development has continued to progress since 1996.

“At 25, we should all be proud of what we have collectively achieved. While the task ahead is great, I will once again appeal for your prayers and understanding as we work tirelessly to move the state forward,” he prayed.

