Osimhen is ‘Phenomenal’ Says Cagliari Manager Mazzarri

Cagliari Coach, Walter Mazzarri, has showered praises on striker Victor Osimhen after his latest display enabled Napoli to win 2-0 in their Serie A fixture on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international continued with his goalscoring form in the top-flight after he put his side ahead in the 11th minute before Lorenzo Insigne wrapped up the score with a 57th-minute penalty at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen, who had scored a brace against Sampdoria on Thursday, later received a standing ovation as he was substituted in the 77th minute.

His latest display caught the eyes of the opposite coach, who described him as phenomenal and dangerous when with the ball and enough space.

“Osimhen is phenomenal because he runs alone at five players and gets through. If you look at genuine scoring opportunities, compared to the number Napoli created lately, I didn’t see that many,” Mazzarri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We intentionally kept a deep defensive line, because if we pushed higher like the other teams, we’d concede four or five like they did with Osimhen able to run into space. Obviously, Napoli had more possession and attacked more, but this was an intentional approach.”

