INEC Laments Razing of its Office in Enugu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday lamented the burning of its local government office in Enugu State.

In a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye, said: “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the INEC office in Awgu Local Government Area of the State.

“The building was set ablaze this morning, Sunday, September 19, 2021, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores section where election materials are kept.

“Fortunately, all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on our offices in the state. There are no casualties in the incident,” Okoye said.

He said that the identity or motives of attackers were unknown while the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

Okoye said that the commission appreciated the prompt response of the security agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well the Enugu State Fire Service and the Awgu Local Government Neighbourhood Watch.

This unfortunate incident, Okoye said, is the first since the last attack on our facilities four months ago in May 2021.

