SEPLAT JV Restates Commitment to Visual Health of Host Communities

Uchechukwu Nnaike

As part of efforts to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing of all, in line with Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) 3, Seplat Energy Plc, operators of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)/SEPLAT Joint Venture, has kicked off its ninth annual ‘Eye Can See’ CSR programme.

The programme, which held at the Oba of Benin’s palace recently, witnessed a large turn out of people from within and outside Benin City, who desired to have their eyes checked, obtain prescription glasses or get operated upon to remove visual impairing cataracts.

The company said the programme will be deployed in different centres across Delta and Edo States, and thousands of Nigerians will be screened for eye ailments, surgeries performed, and eye glasses dispensed.

The Oba was represented at the event by Chief John Oviesoge, the Eribo of Benin Kingdom, who led other chiefs. Other dignitaries present included key government officials and NPDC representatives.

In her remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, stated that ensuring sustainability of its host communities remains the country’s priority, particularly the health and well-being of their people.

“We are committed to partnering our host communities with the view to touching lives. The ‘Eye Can See’ programme has been on since 2012, and every year, the company brings a dedicated team of medics to ensure it makes the right and needed impacts,” she said.

According to her, Seplat has through the programme, impacted 80,194 persons; dispensed 35,755 reading glasses, and performed 3,456 cataract and related surgeries.

Welcoming the company and dignitaries to the palace, Chief Oviesoge commended the company for supporting and enhancing the physical and mental wellbeing of members of its host communities and pledged his kingdom’s support to the company and its activities.

He also applauded the company’s resolve to continue investing in its areas of operation, saying the move had helped to boost the fortunes of the areas.

The ‘Eye Can See’ programme is in addition to other yearly social programmes deployed by Seplat in its areas of operation.

Beneficiaries of the programme, who received free eye screening and treatment with many whose sights were restored following surgery, commended the company for bringing hope to their lives and giving them the opportunity to maximise their potential.

“The programme is open to anyone that comes to any designated venue whenever it is being deployed. The company is by this programme restoring hope to those with visual impairment. Having their eye problems cured gives them the capability to generate income for themselves and their families.”

