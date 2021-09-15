Flooding: FG Directs Emergency Road Repairs in Five States

Emmanuel Addeh

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) yesterday directed that immediate emergency repairs should be carried out on failed sections of some important roads across five states of the country, due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Fashola, who gave the directive in Abuja listed the affected roads billed for immediate intervention to include: Ibadan-Ife road, Gombe-Bauchi road, Gombe-Darazo; Bauchi-Ningi, Bida-Lambata and Tsamiya bridge in Jigawa state.

While also assuring of continuous attention to other roads with similar problems, the minister said that the federal government was committed to infrastructure development and will respond promptly to complaints from citizens.

He, however, appealed to commuters to be patient with the government as the excessive rains being witnessed have negative effect on road construction and rehabilitation and expressed his ministry’s commitment to do all within its means to ease the hardship of commuters.

Meanwhile, the government has said the 40MW Dadinkowa power project in Gombe state would soon receive its intervention to ease the power supply problems around the axis.

Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, according to a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the office, Austin Asokuka, noted that relevant papers pertaining to the power projects were being studied while appropriate recommendation for the completion of the project would be made soon.

Speaking when the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya paid him a courtesy visit, in his office, the minister noted that the federal government would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to ensure adequate power supply.

In his remarks, Yahaya stated that it was an opportunity to brief the minister on the state of the 40mw power project and other hydropower projects in Gombe state that need the federal government’s intervention.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

