Obaseki Receives Atiku, Ooni, Seeks Improved Collaboration

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called for increased collaboration between governments at all levels and the traditional institution to tackle the problem of insecurity and other challenges confronting the country.

Obaseki made the call when he received the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who was on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City, on Monday, August 23, 2021.

The governor also received in audience, a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Obaseki, who identified insecurity and food challenges as some of the biggest problems facing the nation, noted that working with the traditional institution, governments at all levels “will be able to tackle these issues which will lead to the economic development of the nation.”

According to him, “One of the biggest challenges that we have today is insecurity, as hoodlums terrorise our lives in various communities across the country.

“If we must tackle the security challenges facing this country, Government must work very closely with the traditional authorities. who are well-grounded in the grassroots and know the people well to bring to an end the security challenges facing this country. We are already doing that in Edo State and the results are there to show.”

The governor continued, “The economy of our country is not doing well and we all have a big role to play. Without us producing more for ourselves, we wouldn’t be able to sustain our current level of imports.

“It means that we will not be able to get sufficient foreign exchange to bring in what we consume. The exchange rate will begin to rise, the price of commodities will continue to go up and our people will dive more into poverty.

“The traditional institution has a role to play, as we encourage our people to farm and produce more foods to feed ourselves. In the first half of this year, we have spent N1 trillion naira importing food and it’s not sustainable.

“Government cannot do it alone; we encourage our young people to know that agriculture is a viable business in the country,” he added.

The governor further commended the Ooni for his passion and commitment to the unity and development of the country.

Also, he commended Atiku for his contributions to the advancement of the country’s democracy, saying, “I cannot thank you enough for the leadership that you continue to provide; the counsel you gave me during my electioneering, the private conversations, and the assistance you rendered to me, when we joined the party; we had challenges, but you stepped up and threw your weight behind the resolution of the issues.”

Earlier, the Ooni of Ife congratulated the governor on his victory in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election, hailing his government’s developmental strides across all sectors of the state.

He assured the governor that traditional rulers would continue to work with constituted authorities to move the nation forward, and advised him not to be distracted but remain focused and double his efforts in making life better for Edo people, particularly, the youths.

On his part, Abubakar said his meeting with the governor centered on governance, current issues in the country, and how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could be strengthened to take over power in 2023.

