Security Chiefs Move to Tackle Proliferation of Arms

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd), and other heads of security agencies at weekend expressed determination to tackle arms proliferation in the country, even as it rallied support for the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The security chiefs made the pledge when the National Coordinator of NCCSALW, Maj. Gen. Abba Dikko (rtd), paid separate courtesy visits to the agencies.

Speaking while receiving the weapons centre boss in his office, the naval chief commended the timely inauguration of the NCCSALW to lead the drive to eradicate illicit arms in the country.

Gambo said government’s efforts to decongest the seaports were occasioned by the illegal flow of arms into the country as a result of sharp practices in that area.

He disclosed that efforts were ongoing to fully resume the role of the Nigerian Navy in the sea ports and creeks.

“The navy has intensified its anti-piracy operations, and it is beginning to yield good results,” the CNS said.

The naval chief further implored the centre to as a matter of priority, devise means of checking illegal arms craft even as he reiterated that all stakeholders had the responsibility to render support to the centre.

He also pledged on behalf of the Nigerian navy to give his maximum support to the centre in order to achieve its objectives.

Receiving Dikko in his office, the Chairman of NDLEA, Marwa, said the fight against arms proliferation in the country was imperative in view of the increasing spread in illicit weapons in the country.

Marwa urged the coordinator not to relent in his effort to deliver on his mandate, pledging to extend his support to the centre in the achievement of its objectives.

In a related development, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr. Haliru Nababa, said effective control of arms and reduction of its proliferation in the country was a prerequisite in ensuring peace and security in the polity.

Nababa stated that the custodial centres designed to keep felons out of circulation had become targets of attack by hoodlums often emboldened by easy access to arms and ammunition.

According to him, the service suffered about 27 armed attacks on its custodial facilities from 2009 to date, but assured Nigerians that “the NCoS has continued to maintain strict monitoring and supervision of personnel to discourage carelessness in the handling of weapons and to avoid pilferage.”

Also, the Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Mohammed Babandede, on his part, applauded the president’s well-timed decision to establish the centre.

To this end, Babandede promised to adjust the NIS terms of engagement at the borders to also include looking out for weapons, and pointed out that the introduction of the new approach would guarantee the enhancement of border security in Nigeria.

The CGI then pledged the NIS support to the centre in the accomplishment of its core functions.

The National Coordinator of NCCSAWL, Maj-Gen. Abba Dikko (rtd), called for ties with the agencies to contain arms proliferation.

A statement issued by the Director, Strategic Communication and Information of NCCSALW, Group Captain Ewejide Akintinde, said the coordinator also sought the partnership of the agencies while decrying the increased proliferation of illicit arms and weapons across the country.

