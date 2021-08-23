Police Arrest Suspected Cocaine, Indian Hemp Dealer in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a suspected drug dealer, Ojo-Femi Fadeyi, for allegedly being in possession of 83 wraps of substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

Fadeyi, according to the police, was a major drug barons and peddlers, who deals in cocaine and Indian hemp in the state.

The state police spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, made the allegation in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

Abutu said on August 20, 2021, at about 11.30 p.m., operatives of the Rapid Response Squad(RRS) received a credible tip-off that a group of hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers were in Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, “The RRS operatives, upon the receipt of the information, swung into action and mobilised to the scene which is one of the known blackspots in Ado-Ekiti.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums took to their heels, but one of them identified as Ojo Fadeyi Femi was arrested.

“The scene was searched and items such as 43 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 40 wraps of white powder suspected to be cocaine, two sharp cutlasses and N52, 750 were recovered.”

Abutu added that the suspect had confessed to the crime and didn’t deny ownership of the exhibits recovered.

