Plateau Crisis: Kogi Evacuates Stranded Students in Jos

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Following the recent violent crises in Plateau State, particularly in Jos North Local Government Area of the state, and the subsequent closing down of the University of Jos by the school management, the Kogi State Government has evacuated all students of the state for safety reasons.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammed Onogwu, which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

It stated that the action was to avert the looming danger on the students after the closure of their various institutions in Plateau State as result of the ongoing crisis.

“Kogi State students studying in the University of Jos and other higher institutions in Plateau State have been successfully evacuated by the Kogi State Government. “The students returned in buses with heavy security escorts provided by the state government.

“This was as a result of the directive of the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, mandating that everything necessary must be done to return the students back home safely,” statement noted.

While describing the event in Plateau State as unfortunate, the governor assured the students of their quick return to school, noting that the authority in Plateau State was on top of the situation to restore law and order in the state.

The governor praised the students for their orderly conduct and patience during the unfortunate incident.

