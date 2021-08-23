Bayelsa SSG’s Mother Regains Freedom after 32 Days in Captivity

Olusegun Samuel inYenagoa

Operatives of the special security outfit, Operation Puff Adder, have secured the release of Madam Benital Benson, mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), Mr. Kombowei Benson, from the kidnappers’ den after 32 days in captivity.

The 90-year-old woman wwas in a jubilant mood when she was handed over to his son at about 5.30pm in presence of relatives and security operatives.

Our correspondent gathered that her release was security after pressure from the operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the State Command of the Nigerian Police led by Christian Nwaogbo. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

It was also gathered that a sum of N4 million was paid to the kidnappers and two android phones. A payment described by the Bayelsa SSG, Kombowei Benson, as a token gift to the kidnappers and not ransom payment.

Madam Bental Benson, while laying hands and praying for the Commander of the Operation Puff Adder, expressed her gratitude to God and the men of the police force for securing her release from the kidnappers. She said though her abductors treated her well, she was happy to be back home safely.

Benson told newsmen that despite the fact that five members of her family have been victims of kidnapping in the state, he vowed never to pay ransom and trusted in the security agencies and God to secure the release of her mother.

“Mama is back to the house and I want to give thanks to God and the security team in the state. I am so happy that my mother is back. Even if I tell people that ransom was not paid, they will not believe me. When they demanded for N500 million, I stood my ground. Even when I say I will not pay, I gave them a token to allow mama came back home.”

Reacting to the development, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Eworo Echeng, told newsmen that the pressure from the police led to her release.” our message to those involved in such heinous act is that it is a crime and no matter how involved you are, you will be arrested”.

The SSG ‘s mother kidnapped on July 20 by unknown gunmen at Old Apo Legislative Quarters in Yenagoa , the Bayelsa State capital.

