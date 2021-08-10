Suspected Cultists Kill Two Worshipers in A’Ibom

By Okon Bassey

Suspected cultists have killed two persons in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State during the weekend.

The deceased, Nkereuwem Ime Udo Ekere and Effioyo Emmanuel, were said to be returning from a night vigil organised by the New Church at Ikot Ese village in the local government.

The deceased were reportedly killed by suspected members of the Iceland confraternity in the ongoing cult war in the local government.

Checks revealed that those killed were indigenes of Okoyo village in Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state.

“They were killed near Akpan Ido compound at about 4:00 a.m. in Ikot Ese village, while returning from a night prayer organised by the New Church in Ikot Ese community,” a source said.

The source added that “these people were attending a night prayer and crusade at the New Church in Ikot Ese village. They own a gospel band that some churches and other events planners hire for their occasion.

“After the prayer session, they left the church as early as 4:00 a.m. on motorcycle heading towards Okoyo village in Ukanafun Local Government Area, but were ambushed few meters from the church near Enen Akpan Ido (Akpan Ido compound) and shot dead.

“The motorcycle rider died instantly while the passenger who fled with serious bullet wounds later collapsed and died.

“Many people have lost their lives trying to navigate the labyrinthine road from Ikot Ese to connect the Urua Obo Inyang market axis that leads to Okoyo and other areas in the neighbouring Ukanafun Local Government Area.

“It is the continuation of the cult war between the Icelanders (the Red) and the Debam (the White) for supremacy has been ongoing in the last couple of months and if you check, the assailant did not steal the motorcycle or any other valuables from them.”

The latest killings have brought to four the number of cults’-related killings in Etim Ekpo Local Government, as two were earlier killed at Obong Ntak and Udianga Enem communities in the recent times.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Mr. Odiko Macdon, said the matter has not been reported to the police, adding that operatives would commence investigation into the incident.

“We don’t have official report of this nature yet. We will commence investigation, but anyone with useful information should please contact us.” the police said.

