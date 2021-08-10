Boosting Maritime Interoperability through Partnerships

Over the last decade, Gulf of Guinea nations have steadily increased their capability of working together and sharing information. That much was evident during the recent visit of United States Ship Hershel “Woody” Williams in Nigeria for maritime security engagement. Chiemelie Ezeobi, who was among the select journalists that went onboard the warship, reports that the partnership included a three-day at sea training exercise with Nigerian offshore patrol vessels and members of Ghana’s Special Boat Squadron

In securing the vast waters of the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), partnerships are key. Who better to understand this than nations that border the GoG waters, whatever the zones might be. Over the last decade, GoG nations have steadily increased their capability of working together and sharing information.

This is because the blue or marine economy is the ecosystem of economic activities centred on trade and actions around large bodies of water ranging from rivers to oceans. When this is managed effectively, it yields better dividends given that over 90 per cent of the world’s trade is conducted by the sea, and this is by far, the most cost-effective way to move large quantity of goods and raw materials around the world.

Globally, the economy of nations have been hugely dependent on various maritime activities. Daily, about 180,000 vessels take to sea and 30 million tons of goods are ferried across the world; ports are built, coastal infrastructure are developed, coasts are defended, marine environmental plans are implemented.

Gulf of Guinea

Lying across 19 coastal and island states, the GoG coastline, stretches from the waters off Senegal to the south of Angola, and is essentially an enviable treasure trove of rich resources as its waters covers 2.3 million square kilometers (888,000 square miles) and borders more than a dozen countries.

Comprising 26 countries grouped into two Regional Economic Communities (RECs) namely -Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS, 11 states with the return of Rwanda) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS; 15 states), it covers a surface area of 11,755,258 square kilometers, including a coastline of over 6000 kilometres from Senegal to Angola.

Resource-wise, the GoG countries have an estimated 24 billion barrels of crude oil reserves, that is five per cent of global reserves at five million barrels of crude oil per day. Also, the GoG is also the primary conduit of international trade and is central to the economy of the associated regions. It is increasingly looked upon today as resource provider and critical contributor to national growth and prosperity of the several nations lining its coasts and even those landward and with no shared boundaries.

Diverse Maritime Threats

But despite its rich throve of resources, the GoG waters face diverse maritime threats. It’s more alarming given that the maritime environment is one of the mainstays of the Nigerian economy.

It is a given that these diverse threats of insecurity has over the years been a considerable source of concern as the nation’s network of oil and gas installations as well as associated shipping have been threatened by maritime crimes such as piracy, sea robbery, Crude Oil Theft (COT), illegal oil bunkering, smuggling, Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, militancy and kidnapping for ransom.

U.S. Consul General, Claire Pierangelo noted that Illicit maritime activities such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; the trafficking of weapons, narcotics, and people; as well as the ongoing threat of piracy and oil infrastructure insecurity, undermine the rule of law, food security, and economic development in Nigeria and the greater Gulf of Guinea.

According to her, on illegal fishing on the Gulf of Guinea, “West Africa alone loses on average 790,000 tons of fish a year to IUU (illegal, unreported, and unregulated) fishing by foreign and domestic industrial fishing vessels. As a result, the region loses an estimated $1.95 billion and $593 million per year in gross revenue and net income, respectively.”

US Collaboration

Over the years, the U.S. has shared a common interest with African partner nations in ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation on the waters surrounding the continent, because these waters are critical for Africa’s prosperity and access to global markets.

In fact, for over 70 years, U.S. Sixth Fleet forces have forged strategic relationships with allies and partners and solidified a foundation of shared values, experiences, and vision aimed at preserving security and stability.

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

It was to bolster such collaboration that United States Ship (USS) Hershel “Woody” Williams arrived Nigeria on Saturday, for a maritime security engagement. During the visit, officers assigned to the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) are expected to participate in a maritime interoperability planning event with leaders from the Nigerian Navy.

The vessel is also scheduled to participate in a three-day at sea training exercise with Nigerian offshore patrol vessels and members of Ghana’s Special Boat Squadron (SBS).

Speaking onboard the warship, Pierangelo said: “The U.S. – Nigeria bilateral relationship is one of the most important in Africa. We work closely with the Nigerian Navy, and with all of Nigeria’s military services, to counter threats to Nigerian and African security. All have a common interest in a peaceful, well-policed Gulf of Guinea, and support from the United States and its like-minded partners significantly increases Nigeria’s ability to reach this shared goal.

“Illicit maritime activities such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; the trafficking of weapons, narcotics, and people; as well as the ongoing threat of piracy and oil infrastructure insecurity, undermine the rule of law, food security, and economic development in Nigeria and the greater Gulf of Guinea.

“Ship visits like this one clearly demonstrate the United States’ continued dedication to our partners in the Gulf of Guinea as they strive for security of their resources, their economy, and their people. We are delighted that Nigeria is hosting this engagement as we firmly believe that maritime security in Nigeria will lead to greater regional prosperity.

“As you may already know, our combined efforts across Nigeria are focused on increasing cooperation on maritime and border security, law of armed conflict and military justice, counterterrorism efforts against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, defense trade, and strengthening governance and transparency of the security sector.”

Breaking it down further, she said: “The Nigerian-United States military relationship includes over 559 million dollars in equipment donations and investments in individual sailors and soldiers:

For example: major naval asset transfers, such as the NNS OKPABANA and NNS THUNDER, and maritime domain awareness systems have led to increased maritime capabilities, while officer educational exchanges provide personal engagement between our two countries’ counterparts.

“Last month, 25 officers of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service and a team of U.S. Army Special Forces completed a five-week Joint Combined Exchange Training also known as J-CET. Nigeria and the United States work together in multiple bilateral and multilateral military exercises, including African Lion, Flintlock, and Obangame (O-ba-ga-may) Express, as well as strategic maritime security forums.

“This ship visit and follow-on at-sea bilateral exercise is part of a close and continuous military partnership between the United States and Nigeria spanning decades to strengthen defense ties and promote regional security.”

Critical Role of Nigeria

Given that Nigeria maintains the largest navy in the Gulf of Guinea region, the critical role it plays in security and stability of Africa cannot be overstated.

According to Hershel “Woody” Williams’ Commanding Officer, Captain Chad Graham, who met with the Chief of Operations for the Nigerian Navy’s Western Naval Command (WNC), Commodore Daupreye Franklin Matthew, to discuss their shared commitment to a peaceful, well-policed GoG, “maritime engagements that include many navies working together really improve our interoperability and collective capability, which are absolutely necessary for a busy area such as the Gulf of Guinea

“We’re happy to be working with our Nigerian partners to plan our at-sea multinational engagements, and we’re looking forward to a successful event that demonstrates our commitment to maritime security in the region.”

While visiting Lagos, sailors assigned to Hershel “Woody” Williams will also help paint Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School Achakpo Ajegunle, as well as play sports with members of the Nigerian Navy.

“We greatly appreciate Nigeria, and the city of Lagos, for welcoming our crew to their country,” Graham said. “Nigeria is the lynchpin for Gulf of Guinea maritime security; our sailors are excited to be working with their counterparts at sea and to engage with Nigerian communities ashore.”

About USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is the first warship permanently assigned to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.

The ESB ship class is a highly flexible platform that may be used across a broad range of military operations. Acting as a mobile sea base, they are part of the critical access infrastructure that supports the deployment of forces and supplies to support missions assigned.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

