The Amazing Lifestyle of Habeeb Okunola at 40

All things are bright and beautiful for the man who used to be known singularly as the Chief Executive Officer at TILT Group of Companies Limited, Habeeb Okunola. However, this year saw the CEO adding a chieftaincy title to his garb, becoming the Akosin of Yorubaland in Oyo State. A few days ago, this figure clocked 40 and wowed some people with the fact that he is still so young.

No doubt, young people are gradually taking over everything. With Okunola, this is with the blessing of his forebears. The young and old, educated and otherwise, accomplished and relatively unknown were all giddy on their feet as they sent him goodwill messages, celebrating the grace upon his life. That Okunola has come so far in life in such a short time can only be grace, after all.

Some folks only came to know about the person that is Okunola when the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, decided to honour the most philanthropic individuals in Oyo State with a chieftaincy title. That is how Okunola became a household name, one that his descendants after him will always be remembered for.

Folks will also always remember the celebration of that coronation as both he and his wife were transformed into the Akosin and Yeye Akosin of Yorubaland, respectively. The most distinguished personalities were all available for that ceremony. Some of these include the Dujima of Adamawa, Musa Ahmed; the monarch of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi; the Oloja of Epe Kingdom, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun; Otunba Gani Adams; the Aladeshonyi of Odo Noforija, Epe, Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja; the Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo; the Oloja of Ugbe Ayekaland, Ondo State, Prince Babatunde Ayeyiowa; the Olu-Nla of Itori, Oba Abdul Akamo; the Alaketu of Ketu Epe, Adegboyega Adefowora, and Hon. Shina Peller, to name a few.

Were it not for the watch against the reported Delta wave of the COVID-19 virus, perhaps there might have been a party to celebrate Okunola’s 40th birthday, one at the same or similar level to the one attended by the high-society characters. Nevertheless, the prospects of the future are more radiant, and better things are still to come.

