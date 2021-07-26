PDP Govs Meet in Bauchi Today on Security, Economy, Electoral Act

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today meet on the state of insecurity, dwindling economy and controversy over the yet to be resolved electoral act amendment bill.

The meeting has as part of its agenda, the state of insecurity in Nigeria, stated in its agenda that it “will continue to interrogate the federal government’s response to the insecurity still pervading the country and profer workable solutions.”

The meeting is taking place in Bauchi State today, Monday, July 26.

According to a statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, Cyril Maduabum, the agenda of the meeting include state of the Nigerian economy, the health of Nigeria’s democracy including the Electoral Act Amendment and Constitution Alteration bills pending before the National Assembly

The statement read in part: “The PDP Governors Forum will meet on Monday 26th July, 2021 at Bauchi, Bauchi State, the Pearl of Tourism..

“The meeting will examine and deliberate on the current state of the nation, and the state of their respective states.

“Issues of unemployment, the general parlous state of the Nigerian economy, the health of Nigeria’s democracy including the Electoral Act Amendment, Constitution Alteration bills pending before the National Assembly will top discussions at the meeting.

“The meeting will continue to interrogate the federal government’s response to the insecurity still pervading the country and profer workable solutions.

“The governors will continue to benchmark and exchange information and ideas on best practices on various aspects of governance in their respective states, as the PDP States and their governors are currently the major beacons of light, delivering substantial democracy benefits through projects and policies impacting on the lives of Nigerians, within the limits of the general bad governance by APC led federal government.

“The governors will also receive reports of some of the committees working on various aspects of party repositioning including the e-Registration programme of the Party.”

