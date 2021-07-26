New NECO Registrar, Wushishi, Assumes Duty, Promises to Reform Organisation

By Laleye Dipo

The new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Examination Council (NECO), Prof. Dantani Wushishi, has pledged to reform the examination body.

Speaking at the assumption of duties at the Minna, Niger State headquarters of the organisation on Monday, Wushishi vowed to “reposition NECO to become a credible and internationally acclaimed examination body”.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 12, 2021 appointed Wushishi as the substantive Registrar of NECO replacing Prof. Godswill Obioma who died a few months ago.

A statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Department of the body, Mr Azeez Sani, also quoted the new Registrar as saying: “My desire is to make NECO surpass international standard which other international examination bodies will look onto, that is my mission to NECO.

“I am not here to be biased in anyway, rather I am here as a Nigerian, I will work with everybody to take NECO to the desired heights.”

Wushishi, in the statement, acknowledged that there are challenges in NECO that need to be tackled, but said with the support of all staff, the challenges are surmountable and therefore, assured them that their rewards and privileges would be given to them as at when due.

He however stressed that the management under his leadership would not hesitate to punish any staff found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties before soliciting for the support of the management and staff to enable him actualise his vision for the Council.

The Registrar expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming him fit to be appointed as NECO Registrar and pledged to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Education and the NECO Governing Board.

Earlier, the former Acting Registrar, Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi, had briefed the Registrar on the progress report on the ongoing 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as well as other mandates of the Council.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

