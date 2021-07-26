Buhari Signs 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill Into Law

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday signed the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Umar Elyakub, who disclosed this to newsmen at the State House, Abuja, put the total sum of the supplementary budget assented to by the President at N982,729,695,343.

El-Yakub, who spoke after President Buhari signed the Appropriation Act, said the budget will be largely focused on funding security and health concerns in the country.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

