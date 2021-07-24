Sanwo-Olu Speaks on Igboho, Says People Working Behind the Scenes

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has spoken on the arrest of Yoruba Nation activist, Mr Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, disclosing that people are working behind the scene to ensure his release from detention by the Beninoise authorities.

Igboho had gone underground following the raid on his house by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). He later fled the country to Benin Republic, where he was arrested by Beninoise authorities at the airport enroute Gemany, after he was declared wanted by the DSS.

Since he was arrested, Nigerian authorities have intensified diplomatic efforts to extradict him to Nigeria while human rights activistists, lawyers and Yoruba leaders have urged the Benin Republic government not to accede to Nigerian government’s request, citing international protocol.

Responding to a question on why South West governors have been silent on the predicament of the Youruba activist shortly after casting his vote in the Saturday local government election, Sanwo-Olu said people were working behind the scenes.

Speaking further, the governor said: “These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes. At occasions like this, it’s not by how many press people you call. I’m aware that a lot of people have responded, that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation.”

