Spectranet Repositions as Wi-Fi Network

Spectranet, an internet service provider, has unveiled a new multimedia advertising campaign to reposition itself as The Wi-Fi Network.

It explained that the Wifi Network would showcase the confidence of the brand in terms of its ability to service current and evolving needs of various customer segments including the fast-evolving Generation Z.

The brand provides Wi-Fi solutions for Fixed as well as On-the-move usage. It offers products for moderate users to heavy users preferring unlimited products and those requiring high download and upload speeds.

“While 4G LTE will predominantly service customers needing Wi-Fi while on the move, GPON (HomeFiber) and FiberOnAir services willhelp fulfill the needs of customer segments at their homes or business establishments with high volume data consumption and high download and upload speed with lower latencies,” it added.

Speaking on the brand’s repositioning, the Executive Director at Creativexone, the Advertising Agency to Spectranet, Shola Adegboroye, noted that Spectranet remained customer centric, innovative and nimble brand. The brand so far ran with a faster, affordable and reliable theme. In keeping with the changing times, the brand needs to reinvent itself and step into the next phase of evolution reflecting the aspirations of Generation Z. It also needs to consolidate its offerings across various high-speedtechnologies under one tag line. According to him, all these unique offerings stand Spectranet out as the Wifi Network.

Speaking on the new positioning, Chief Executive Officer Spectranet, Ajay Awasthi, said we have looked critically at the market and it is obvious that we are the leaders when it comes to our unique service offerings across 4GLTE, Fixed Line (FiberOnAir and HomeFiber) for Homes and Estates, and Enterprise Business for MSME’s and Corporations.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

