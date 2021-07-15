House Passes Anti-sexual Harassment Bill

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to prohibit and punish sexual harassment of students by educators in tertiary institutions.

The bill titled: ‘Bill for an Act to make Comprehensive Provisions for the Prohibition and Punishment of Sexual

Harassment of Students by Educators in Tertiary Educational Institution; and for Related Matters,’ was sent by the Senate for House concurrence.

Presenting the bill on behalf of the Senate, the House leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa, said the proposed legislation seeks to promote ethical standards in tertiary institutions and protect students from sexual harassment by educators.

Also, the lawmakers at the plenary bemoaned the incessant attacks by bandits on communities in Kaduna State, urging the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, and the National Emergency Management Agency as well as other relevant agencies to immediately provide relief materials to the affected victims.

The House also urged the federal government to immediately deploy more military personnel and intelligence operatives to assist and complement the operations of the ‘Safe Haven’ task force in Zango Kataf and other areas in the southern part of Kaduna State.

