UNILAG Honours Ibidapo-Obe, Adadevoh, Indimi, Others

Sunday Ehigiator

The University of Lagos recently honoured some eminent personalities that have contributed to the development of the institution. They included the late Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, a former Vice-Chancellor of the university, conferred posthumously with Emeritus Professorship, for his contribution to academics before his demise.

The university also conferred a post-humous Honorary Doctorate degree on the Lead Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist, First Consultant Hospital, Dr. Stella Ameyo-Adedevoh who saved the nation from Ebola outbreak; founder and Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Dr. Mohammed Indimi; Chairman of Premier Lotto Limited, Sir Kessington Adebutu; as well as Chief Executive Officer of Insight Communication Limited, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo.

Speaking during the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe described Ibidapo-Obe, who was earlier scheduled for the award while he was alive, before it was postponed in 2020, as a man of boundless wealth of knowledge.

According to him, “it is worthy of note that Professor Ibidapo-Obe had been slated for conferment of Emeritus Professor and would have received this award while alive if not the unfortunate cancellation of the 51st convocation ceremony on March 12, 2020.

“It was a great pain losing him to the cold hands of death. But we take solace in the impact he has had on academics which spans through the length and breathe of his specialities.”

Ibidapo-Obe was a Professor of Systems Engineering, a former Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, the first Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme University, Ebonyi State, and Pro-Chancellor, Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking on the personalities of those who were conferred with a honorary doctorate degree, Ogundipe said they were so recognised for their roles in nation building and national development.

