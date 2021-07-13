Cleaner Energy: Sylva, Industry Giants to Address Investment in Gas Sector at Houston Conference

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, will canvas for investment into the oil and gas sector at the 2021 Annual Sub-Sahara Africa Oil and Gas Conference in Houston, Texas, USA.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who had said a road map document that would drive investment in the sector would be unveiled in the next six months is expected to speak to investors at the conference.

A document made available to journalists showed that Sylva would among other issues intimate investors on the need to leverage the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) alongside his Technical Adviser, Gas Business & Policy Implementation, Justice Derefaka, who would focus on “Nigeria’s Pathway to Gas Economy through Nigerian Gas Flaring Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP).

The event tagged “The Future of Upstream and Deepwater Development, Advancing Digitization and Gas Development Options in Sub-Saharan Africa,” is expected to also host Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah as a keynote speaker while Chairman, Kano State, NNPC-AKK pipeline project, Muazu Magaji would be a special guest of honour.

Coming in the midst of the new global energy landscape, the event, which would be attended by energy ministers, leaders of national oil companies, executives of international oil companies, indigenous oil firms and other critical players in the industry is expected to create leeway for the continent and evaluate the future of upstream, challenges of digitalization and the options available to harness the continent’s huge gas resources.

The event, which is being organise by Energy & Corporate Africa and expected to take place in August, is pegged on the backdropped of the global trends fueling energy transition.

