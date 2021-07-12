POWA President Priortises Welfare, Healthcare Needs of Police Families

Kingsley Nwezeh

President of the Police Officers Wives Association of Nigeria (POWA), Hajia Hajara Baba, weekend pledged to priortise the welfare, education and healthcare needs of police family members under her leadership.

Hajara Baba, who is also the wife of the Inspector-General of Police, stated this in Abuja, in her speech at a two-day seminar themed: “Policing with Quality Parenting Strategy and Life after Retirement” which was declared open by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Baba Usman, represented by DIG in charge of Department of Finance and Administration, Mr. Sanusi Lemu.

She said the welfare and healthcare needs of wives of officers and men of the Nigeria Police were of utmost importance to her leadership.

She said her 66 days as POWA President had recorded tremendous succeses in the areas of welfare, education and healthcare delivery to members of the association.

“My 66 days in office has been characterised by various empowerment programmes, such as the distribution of freezers, sewing machines, grinding machines, worth millions of naira to the less-privileged and deceased officers wives.

“Free medical outreach was extended to female police officers, police wives and children across police hospitals. We have constantly visited police children schools, where the pupils were motivated and supplied with free learning materials”, she said.

She advised members to be united as they key into her “agenda of hope” to unveil the new face of POWA, geared at securing the future of women.

She also admonished them to respect and remain loyal to their husbands at all times, vowing that she would not tolerate her members, who disrespect their husbands’ because of POWA.

“If your husband stops you from joining POWA, please, don’t come. I will not welcome you. Obey and respects your husbands,” she warned.

She added that her coming on board at this time was to help transform the association, which according to her had not been doing so well.

“I am coming on board with new hopes and expectations, vibrancy, oneness, prosperity and positive results to change the face of POWA across the country”, she said.

She described the seminar as symbolicbas it witnessed the coming together of wives of police officers for the first time under her leadership.

According to her, the gathering aims at harmonising the unity of purpose of the association and discussing the way forward for POWA.

While declaring the event open, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, represented by DIG Sanusi Lemu, encouraged POWA members to support their husbands in the discharge of their duties.

