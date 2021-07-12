PDP Cautions Police against Undermining Powers of Zamfara Deputy Gov

*Warns banks, others over dealings with Matawalle

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned alleged attempt by the police to undermine the statutory powers of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mr. Mahdi Gusau, given what the main opposition party described as the decision of Governor Bello Matawalle to vacate his office by decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The main opposition party said its position was predicated on the alleged harassment of the deputy governor by the police, including an unlawful and vexatious obstruction of a planned rally by the deputy governor, despite the statutory powers vested in a situation where the governor has vacated his office, in line with the extant ruling of the Supreme Court.

The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said that instead of harassing Gusau, the police, as agents of the law, should be providing him all the protection and privileges, particularly as the formal process for his official declaration given the vacation of office by Matawalle has already commenced at the Federal High Court.

“The Police should know that by virtue of Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the judgment of the Supreme Court in Faleke v. INEC (2016), that the Zamfara State governorship mandate belongs to the PDP and that Gusau, not Matawalle, is now the holder of that mandate, given Matawalle’s wilful defection to the APC.

“The PDP’s mandate is in no way transferable to the APC and the police and all security agencies should be guided by this,” the party said.

The PDP also cautioned banks and other financial institutions to be wary of unapproved financial transactions with cronies of Matawalle, particularly, given the alleged moves to sweep the coffers of the state ahead of Matawalle’s inevitable eviction by the court.

According to the PDP, “Such institutions should be very circumspect in their dealings with impostors who have since ceased to represent the state, immediately Matawalle defected to the APC.”

The PDP called on Gusau, to remain resolute and not be deterred in any way as the people of Zamfara State are solidly behind him in resisting impostors and deserters at this trying time.

The party also urged the people of Zamfara State to remain united as the mandate, which they willingly gave to the PDP, will never be allowed to be stolen.

