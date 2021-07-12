NEPZA, Katsina Free Zone Project Target 70,000 Jobs

James Emejo and Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, said he has received the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the proposed Textiles and Garment Park in Funtua, Katsina State.

He said the project will create about 70,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.

He further assured that the special zone which is expected to be ready for investors’ participation by the end of 2022 will create about 10,000 direct employment including 60,000 indirect jobs in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adesugba said: “We believe that within the next 18 months, we will be ready for investors to start chosing the zone.”

He pointed out that the government had already expended N500 million in the particular zone adding that there are plans to construct some of the infrastructure including internal roads, drainage system, water works, administrative building among others.

The NEPZA MD said the authority will partner the state government to promote investments in the zone.

He said the employment opportunities will have great multiplier effects especially as it related to textile

He explained: “We believe that this is the right place to site it. We expect traction because the people that are going to drive the implementation and the federal government is also supporting us and so we see no reason why we should not deliver on time.”

He identified Special economic zones as critical for industrialisation and economic development, stressing that arrangements had also been concluded to establish the zones in about 10 other states of the federation.

He added that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had already approved N2 billion for the project, and urged other state governments to key into the project to enhance national economic development.

Earlier, the Director General,

Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur Jikamshi, commended the authority for the establishment of the textiles and garment park in the state.

He added that the state was anxious to have the site located on its territory because of its desire to actualise its quest for industrialisation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

