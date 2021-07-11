GOVERNOR AHMADU FINTIRI’S MISTAKES

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is committing costly political mistakes. He has centered the Adamawa socio-political-economy around himself. Adamawa is basically a civil service state – salaries, wages, contracts and patronage are the oils that lubricate the social and economic order of the state. Gov. Fintiri knows more than anybody, but he chooses to look the other way. Or he has underestimated the political implications of such stands on his desire to get a second term as governor.

Political patronage is very essential in a participatory democracy. In fact, the reward system is a must in politics. Throughout the world of democracy – support, loyalty and allegiance are rewarded!

Fintiri’s poor reward system led him to losing some critical stakeholders in the Adamawa PDP including a sitting Senator Abbo Ishaku, former governor Bala Ngilari, Senator Bent Grace, and many others. One important thing that Fintiri and his team failed to realize is that they haven’t attracted to the PDP people of similar status which the PDP has lost to the APC. This is a political disaster approaching.

On the economic side, most of Adamawa businessmen and women that supported Fintiri have not been compensated commensurate with the support they gave him. People like Tukur Madagli, Musa Garba, Yunusa Belel, Shiek Arabu, Jauro Turaki, Koinranga Jada, Alh Maiwada, etc. Many of them deserted former Governor Bindow Umaru Jibrilla for Fintiri, but in his classical style, Fintiri has not given them new contracts, nor paid them for their previous work; in fact, for some of them, Fintiri attempted to revoke the contracts awarded to them during Bindow’s reign. It is good to note that these people left Bindow, not because Bindow wronged them or they wronged him, it was in their spirit of loyalty to the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa

In the entire Adamawa PDP, it would be very difficult to pinpoint a PDP stakeholder, financial supporter or a voting bloc that has benefited from the Finitiri government a contract worth N50 million. It is only a former member of the House of Reps from ‘walla’ that is said to be enjoying some good contracts. Mind you, the said person, contested for the House of Reps in the 2019 elections on the platform of the APC. Most of, or all Adamawa State government contracts are handled by people outside Adamawa.

One interesting scenario is the Numan Federation – despite its massive vote to Fintiri, the bloc has become a mere spectator. Its son, the deputy governor still lives in his personal house of which the road to the house is still unpaved; his office running cost has been slashed from N35 million to N8million. Furthermore, stakeholders like Joel Madaki, PDP Chairman Barr. A,T Shehu, may be said to be unhappy. In fact, Joel Madagali has retired to Bagale; of recent, he has not attended any of the functions Fintiri organized. Former Governor Boni Haruna who provided his political structures and fully participated in street campaigns for Fintiri, has not been given the due recognition, in fact, his legal entitlements have not been paid- Fintiri has not given Boni even the slot of a messenger in his government. One stakeholder appointed as a ‘Board Chairman’ got the shock of his life after collecting his first salary of N34,000. One may not be wrong to say many of Fintiri’s political appointees are in state of ‘Allah Sarki’. There are reports that many MDA’s under the SSG have been transferred to the office of the Chief Of Staff. Clearly, that’s under the direct control of His Excellency. Some observers are of the view that, Fintiri is a man that doesn’t adore sharing power.

Most members of the Atiku political family have grudges with Fintiri. In fact, ABTI Printing Press, one of the most modern printing houses in the northeast has not been given a printing job even for market receipts. As a politician that went through the mills, Atiku has sensed the danger and an imminent internal rebellion against Fintiri and future elections. So, that is the main reason Atiku is still in Yola to mend fences, reconcile differences and correct Fintiri’s third-rate politics. It was even said, Atiku will stay in Yola even after Sallah celebrations and AUN convocation just to correct political blunders and repair damaged relationships.

Political leaders have at their disposal a great deal of patronage. Whether we like it or not, democracy has many elements of the ‘spoils system’. Fintiri must learn the act of balancing policies and politics – he should take the path of reconciliation and employ the spirit of give and take in his political style. He must use ‘today’ in the spirit of his ‘tomorrow’.

Zayyad I Muhammad, Abuja

