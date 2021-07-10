Police Arrests Ohakim’s Accuser for Allegedly Giving Police False Information

By Alex Enumah

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force on Thursday arrested one Chinyere Igwegbe, for allegedly providing false information to the force in respect of the person of the former governor of Imo State, Mr. Ikedi Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpaleke.

She was arrested at the premises of the Federal High Court shortly after a court session on a case she filed against the former governor and Okpaleke.

She specifically accused them of threatening to release a nude photograph of herself, although at Thursday’s proceedings the police who had filed charges against Ohakim and Okpaleke, had applied to withdraw the suit, while the office of the Attorney General of the Federation at the same time is seeking to take over the prosecution.

But in a dramatic twist, the nominal complainant, Igwegbe was arrested by the police at the court premises shortly after the proceedings, on an alleged four-count charge bordering on false information.

The Inspector General of Police in the said charge signed by Matthew Omasun and Rotshang Dimka, accused Igwegbe of supplying false information to the police with the intention to defame the defendants.

Count one of the charge reads: “ that you Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe (f) of 7b Emeida Estate Apo, Abuja, FCT, on or about August 14, 2020, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did furnish police authorities with false information and via allegations in a petition by your solicitors, Agala and Agala chambers to a public servant against (1) Dr. Ikedi Ohakim (2) Chinedu Okpareke on allegations of criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to life punishment with imprisonment, which could not be substantiated and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the penal code laws of Northern Nigeria.

In count two, the police accused her of furnishing the police authorities with false information via allegations in a petition against Dr. Ikedi Ohakim on the false allegations that you paid Dr. Ikedi Ohakim the sum of N5 million for the purchase of a land in Lagos during the 2019 election, an allegations which could not be substantiated.

In count three, she was accused of “intentionally exposed your genital organs and intentionally caused distress to other parties and that you did so with a selfie video with intention of deriving sexual pleasure from such act and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 26(3) of the violence against persons (prohibition)Act, 2015.

The prosecution said the offences are punishable under sections 140, of the Penal Code laws of the Northern Nigeria and section 26 (3) of the Violence Against Persons (prohibition) Act, 2015.

