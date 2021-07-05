Nigeria will Not Break up, Says Kogi CAN Chairman

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop John Ibenu, Kogi State chapter, has disclosed the revelation he said he received from God ‘that Nigeria will not break up’ despite the call for secession by some aggrieved groups in the country.

Ibenu disclosed this yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital, while fielding questions from journalists at the 29th anniversary of the Chapel of Freedom International.

He disclosed that God had been speaking to him in the last three months on the state of the nation, noting that those clamouring for division in the country do not have the thorough knowledge of the founder of Nigeria.

The cleric explained that God told him that peace will soon return to the land.

According to him, “They are talking of separation; they don’t know the founder of Nigeria. The founder of Nigeria is God. God signifies unity. Everyone is speaking according to their level of understanding. We are not going to join issues with them. We join our issue with God, and the scripture which says: ‘Pray for the peace of the land’.

“There is no end to division. No matter how much you give to human being, they will never be satisfied. Let us look onto the God of peace. Let us love one another, come together and find a common solution that will make tomorrow better.”

Continuing, the CAN leader called on leaders at all level to practice justice and fairness in governance as well as address the menace of corruption in the country.

Explaining further, Ibenu said: “Let the leaders, from the president to the least person, practice justice and fairness. The Bible says in the book of Second Samuel 23: ‘He that must rule over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God, showing equality, fairness to everyone.

“God has entrusted them in this country. If they damage it, God will hold them responsible for it. On our part, we are praying for peace, unity and stability and for oneness.

“God showed me many things, and I have been saying it for the past three months. God showed me that every Nigerian will take responsibilities for the peace of the country.

“Therefore, the people must rise up and take responsibility for the peace, and after that, God showed me genuine peace, where the North, South, East and the West came together for peace.”

The clergyman, however, used the occasion to call on the federal government to fix the road between Abaji and Lokoja, adding that the road, which is now a death trap for motorist, has been abandoned for many years.

