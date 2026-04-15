2027: Ex-PTDF Secretary, Darma, Joins Senate Race

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Dr. Muttaqa Rabe Darma, has formally declared his intention to contest for the Katsina Central Senatorial seat, following growing calls from supporters across the district.

Darma, who made the declaration during a press conference held at his residence in Katsina Tuesday evening, said he would vie for the senatorial seat on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the decision came after sustained pressure from political groups and constituents, including rallies, organized to persuade him to contest for the seat of Katsina Central senatorial zone which comprises 11 local government areas.

He pledged to focus on improving the welfare of his constituents, particularly in areas of economic empowerment, education, healthcare, poverty reduction and security if given the mandate in 2027.

Highlighting his credentials and track records, Darma pointed to decades of experience spanning academia, public service and private sector engagements within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

He also detailed his extensive political background, noting that he has been active in politics since his student days and has contested for various positions such as local government chairman, House of Representatives, governorship and deputy governorship.

The former executive secretary of PTDF further cited his contributions to policy development, research and education, including authoring over 40 books and numerous academic papers.

Darma said: “I received several delegations asking me to contest. Initially, I was consulting widely with my associates and political mentors, but when a large group visited my house and insisted on a response, I had to make my position clear.

“Since the request is for a position I consider appropriate and within my capacity, I have accepted to contest for the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Katsina Central.

“With my background and exposure, I understand how the Senate works, and I am ready to use that knowledge to bring development to my people.”

He expressed confidence that his worth of experience and understanding of legislative processes would enable him to effectively represent the people of Katsina Central.