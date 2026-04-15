FG Issues Fresh Flood Warning Across 10 States, Urges Immediate Precautionary Measures

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Environment has issued a fresh flood warning covering at least 10 states, cautioning that sustained heavy rainfall over several days could trigger flooding in vulnerable communities.

The alert, released by the ministry’s Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department through the National Flood Early Warning Centre (NFEWS), indicates that parts of the country may experience intense rainfall between April 13 and April 17, 2026, with a high likelihood of overflow in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

According to the advisory, the states identified as being at risk include Adamawa, Enugu, Kaduna, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Taraba.

Authorities listed specific locations within these states where flooding could occur if rainfall intensity exceeds normal thresholds.

In Adamawa State, Ganye and Gbalji are among the areas expected to be affected, while Nsukka in Enugu State also falls within the risk zone. In Kaduna State, communities such as Buruku, Kachia, Kaduna and Kafanchan have been highlighted.

The warning further identified Ibaji in Kogi State and Bode-Sadu and Ilorin in Kwara State as vulnerable locations. In Niger State, Chanchaga, Minna and Sarkin Pawa were listed, while Osun State communities including Ilesa, Iragbiji, Osogbo and Otan Ayegbaju may also face flooding.

A significant number of areas in Oyo State, particularly within Ibadan, were mentioned in the forecast. These include Apata, Bodija, Challenge, Eleyele, Moniya, Odo-Ona and Ojoo, all of which have historically experienced drainage challenges during heavy rainfall. Bukuru in Plateau State and Serti in Taraba State were also identified as areas of concern.

The ministry emphasized that the predicted flooding could disrupt livelihoods, damage infrastructure, and pose risks to lives if adequate precautions are not taken. It therefore urged residents in the affected areas to clear drainage systems, avoid building or residing along waterways, and prepare for possible evacuation where necessary.

Relevant stakeholders, including state governments, emergency management agencies, and local authorities, were advised to activate contingency plans and strengthen early response mechanisms.

The ministry also encouraged continuous public awareness campaigns to ensure that residents remain informed and responsive to safety directives.

In addition, the government called for collaboration and feedback from stakeholders to improve coordination and response efforts during the forecast period.

The advisory was endorsed by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, who reiterated the importance of early preparedness in reducing the impact of natural disasters.

The latest warning underscores growing concerns over seasonal flooding in Nigeria, particularly as climate variability continues to intensify rainfall patterns and increase the frequency of extreme weather events across the country.